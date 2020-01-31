Dame Alison ROXBURGH

Death Notice

ROXBURGH,
Dame Alison Mary:
DNZM, CBE, QSO, JP, BHSc
Passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Loving mother of Angus (Gus) and Lauren. Proud grandmother of Cameron and Jamie. As per Alison's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial gathering will be held for Alison at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it would be greatly appreciated if donations were made to the Suter Art Gallery, PO Box 751, Nelson 7040. Messages to 14/16 Sargeson St, Nelson 7011.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 31, 2020
