Acknowledgement

SWANEVELD,

Dallas Richard (Squidy):

Dallas' family wish to thank sincerely all who have supported them in various ways following their recent sad and sudden loss of Dallas. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, koha, phone calls, food, visits, tributes, donations made to Suicide prevention and the presence of so many at the services in both Hastings and Carterton. A special thanks to the emergency Service personnel who cared for Dallas and supported the family; to Pam Bailey for her gentle guidance and words of comfort; to those who travelled from near and far to be with us at this time and to those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to 'look after us'. Please accept this as a personal thank you to each and every one of you.



