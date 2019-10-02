SWANEVELD,
Dallas Richard:
29.05.2001 - 29.09.2019
Much loved son of Richard and Lisa Swaneveld. Loved brother of Priscilla Clarke and Phillip Taankink. Loved partner of Jaz Curtis. Loved by Uncle Robbie and Aunty Margaret and cousin Rolina and Aunty Carolena. A service for Dallas will be held in Carterton on Saturday 5th October at Richmond Funeral Home, 10 Richmond Road, Carterton, at 11.00am. Dallas will be missed by Nannys, Papas, aunties, uncles, cousins from the Black whanau, and the Kooistra family.
