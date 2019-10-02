Dallas SWANEVELD

Guest Book
  • "To Richard, Lisa and whanau, So sorry to hear of Dallas'..."
    - Cathy Mabey
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Karen Skews
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Death Notice

SWANEVELD,
Dallas Richard:
29.05.2001 - 29.09.2019
Much loved son of Richard and Lisa Swaneveld. Loved brother of Priscilla Clarke and Phillip Taankink. Loved partner of Jaz Curtis. Loved by Uncle Robbie and Aunty Margaret and cousin Rolina and Aunty Carolena. A service for Dallas will be held in Carterton on Saturday 5th October at Richmond Funeral Home, 10 Richmond Road, Carterton, at 11.00am. Dallas will be missed by Nannys, Papas, aunties, uncles, cousins from the Black whanau, and the Kooistra family.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.