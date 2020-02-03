PORT, Dallas Mark:
On Friday 31 January 2020, at his home in Porirua, aged 66 years. Much loved father, father-in-law, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Dallas dedicated his life to helping others, and will be sorely missed. Thank you to everyone who has supported Dallas in recent years. A service for family and friends will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1.00pm. To contact Dallas' family, please call Karl on 027 327 6175.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 3, 2020