COVENY, Dale:
Of Paekakariki. On Saturday, 5th October 2019, at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. Aged 71 years. Loved mother of Lee, mother-in-law of Shane, and Nana Dale to Cameron and Lauren. Beloved sister of Barry and Maria, and treasured friend to many in the Paekakariki community. A private cremation will be held. Any messages for the Coveny family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated.
"Shine on,
you crazy diamond"
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019