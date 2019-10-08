Dale COVENY

Guest Book
  • "When a loved one becomes a memory The memory becomes a..."
  • "Farewell Dale,you were an amazing woman who lived life to..."
    - Vicki Galbraith
  • "Sending condolences to you Lee, so sorry to hear of Dale's..."
    - Jeni Neiman
  • "Dale was very special to us, we will miss her a lot and we..."
    - Roanne Haywood
Death Notice

COVENY, Dale:
Of Paekakariki. On Saturday, 5th October 2019, at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. Aged 71 years. Loved mother of Lee, mother-in-law of Shane, and Nana Dale to Cameron and Lauren. Beloved sister of Barry and Maria, and treasured friend to many in the Paekakariki community. A private cremation will be held. Any messages for the Coveny family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated.
"Shine on,
you crazy diamond"
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.