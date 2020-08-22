AUSTIN, Dale Frances:
Dale passed away on 14 August 2020 at the Horowhenua Medical Centre, aged 70 years. Very much loved wife of Peter. Dearly loved mother of Kathryn and Rachel, cherished mother-in-law of Brad and Anthony and step-mother to Damon and James. A loved nanna of William, Jennifer, Abigail, Jacob, James, Alex, Lucy and Charlotte. Much loved by her special family, Scott and Ross. Dearly loved big sister of Philip, Barbara, Josephine, and Mark. Dale's family wish to acknowledge, and give their heartfelt thanks, to the nurses and staff of Star Four for caring for Dale during her short stay there.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020