Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 28th January 2020, at Wellington Hospital, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of the late Jaswantiben, and cherished Dad and father-in-law to Mahesh and Hemi, Dillip and Damyanti, Geeta and Manoj, Suresh and Licia. Doting, proud grandfather of Rupesh, Milan, Yohan, Ashna, Caylib, Jayda, Rian and Asha. Dearly loved by the late Lalabhai Dahya, late Shantaben Dahya and family. A loving husband, father, uncle, brother, cousin, grandfather and friend. A wise, humble and caring man who was touched and treasured by many. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Ward 5 for your care of Dahyabhai, and thanks to family and friends for your ongoing support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Margaret Stewart House would be greatly appreciated. Donations may be left at Dahyabhai's service. Messages and tributes to 'the Kanji family' may be placed in Dahyabhai's tribute book at







KANJI, Dahya:Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 28th January 2020, at Wellington Hospital, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of the late Jaswantiben, and cherished Dad and father-in-law to Mahesh and Hemi, Dillip and Damyanti, Geeta and Manoj, Suresh and Licia. Doting, proud grandfather of Rupesh, Milan, Yohan, Ashna, Caylib, Jayda, Rian and Asha. Dearly loved by the late Lalabhai Dahya, late Shantaben Dahya and family. A loving husband, father, uncle, brother, cousin, grandfather and friend. A wise, humble and caring man who was touched and treasured by many. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Ward 5 for your care of Dahyabhai, and thanks to family and friends for your ongoing support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Margaret Stewart House would be greatly appreciated. Donations may be left at Dahyabhai's service. Messages and tributes to 'the Kanji family' may be placed in Dahyabhai's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service in memory of Dahyabhai will be held at Bharat Bhavan, 48 Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, at 11.00am, on Friday 31st January. You are welcome to pay your respects from 10.30am – 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation. Visiting hours: Saturday 1st February and Sunday 2nd February from 3.00pm – 7.00pm at 8 Epuni Street, Aro Valley, Wellington. Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 30, 2020

