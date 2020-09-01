Dahlson HALIDONE

Guest Book
  • "Very sorry to hear of Dahlsons passing. Will miss a good..."
    - Kevin Dawson
  • "So very sorry to hear of Dahlsons passing .Agreat mate &..."
    - Kevin Dawson
  • "Our deepest sympathies to all the Halidone family, he was a..."
    - Geraldine Ronowicz
Service Information
Anderson Funeral Services Ltd
73A Main St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
4814
063637918
Death Notice

HALIDONE, Dahlson Peter:
Of Foxton. It is with great sadness Dahlson passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday 30th August 2020. Aged 74 years young. Much loved and respected husband of Janis, cherished Dad of Gina, Carla, and Brad. Fun loving popty of Oliver, Jeneva, Tiana, and Dalson. Great-grandad of Hailo-Dawn.
"Replace your fears
with Faith"
A service will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Johnston Street, Foxton, at 1.00pm on Thursday 3rd September 2020. Followed by private cremation.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 1, 2020
