FAKIR, Dahi:
Passed away peacefully at her family home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 1st September, aged 87. Loving wife of Lallu, beloved Ba to Niru, Nem, Pravin, Suresh, Manoj, Bharti, Meena. Loving mother-in-law to Kanti, Sharmila, Mahesh, Geeta and Raj. Precious Aji to Hema, Neelam, Prashant, Hamish, Jamaal, Sailesh, Shae, Jennaka, and cherished Moti to Charissa, Zara, Caylib and Jayda. Close sister to Ganguben, Ranchodbhai and the late Govindbhai (all in UK). You were always a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
We will miss you dearly
and always remember you
in our hearts.
Om shanti shanti shanti.
In lieu of flowers all donations gratefully accepted for St John Ambulance NZ. Messages to 'the Fakir family' may be left in Dahi's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. You may pay your respects this Wed, Thu, Fri from 4pm-8pm at the family home, and also after the funeral on Sunday 6th September, 2pm-6pm. Due to Covid restrictions the funeral will be by invitation only on Saturday 5th September.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2020