Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dahi FAKIR. View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the family home Visitation 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the family home Visitation 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the family home Visitation 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the family home Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at her family home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 1st September, aged 87. Loving wife of Lallu, beloved Ba to Niru, Nem, Pravin, Suresh, Manoj, Bharti, Meena. Loving mother-in-law to Kanti, Sharmila, Mahesh, Geeta and Raj. Precious Aji to Hema, Neelam, Prashant, Hamish, Jamaal, Sailesh, Shae, Jennaka, and cherished Moti to Charissa, Zara, Caylib and Jayda. Close sister to Ganguben, Ranchodbhai and the late Govindbhai (all in UK). You were always a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

We will miss you dearly

and always remember you

in our hearts.

Om shanti shanti shanti.

In lieu of flowers all donations gratefully accepted for St John Ambulance NZ. Messages to 'the Fakir family' may be left in Dahi's tribute book at









FAKIR, Dahi:Passed away peacefully at her family home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 1st September, aged 87. Loving wife of Lallu, beloved Ba to Niru, Nem, Pravin, Suresh, Manoj, Bharti, Meena. Loving mother-in-law to Kanti, Sharmila, Mahesh, Geeta and Raj. Precious Aji to Hema, Neelam, Prashant, Hamish, Jamaal, Sailesh, Shae, Jennaka, and cherished Moti to Charissa, Zara, Caylib and Jayda. Close sister to Ganguben, Ranchodbhai and the late Govindbhai (all in UK). You were always a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.We will miss you dearlyand always remember youin our hearts.Om shanti shanti shanti.In lieu of flowers all donations gratefully accepted for St John Ambulance NZ. Messages to 'the Fakir family' may be left in Dahi's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz . You may pay your respects this Wed, Thu, Fri from 4pm-8pm at the family home, and also after the funeral on Sunday 6th September, 2pm-6pm. Due to Covid restrictions the funeral will be by invitation only on Saturday 5th September. Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers