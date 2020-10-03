DODS, D'reen:
June Doreen Brown, born on Pitcairn Island on 11th October 1945, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 29th September 2020, aged 74. Loved and adored wife of John. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Darren, Jason & Danielle Rowe. Loved step-Mum of John Jr, Lynda, Gareth and Kelly. Precious grandmother of Xavier, Wyatt, Johnny, Cameron, Matthew, Rebecca, Ben, Tom, Charlie and great-grandmother of Harper. Beloved aunt of Loretta, Paul, Monique and Adam and sister of Gloria and Lyn (deceased). Remembered for her tenacity in conquering life's challenges. Cherished and sadly missed by her extended family.
Forever in our hearts
A service to celebrate D'reen's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 5th October 2020 at 1.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Dods Family", PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020