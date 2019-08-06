SHOVE,

Cyril Thomas (Tom):

At his beloved home in Waitomo. Aged 59 years. Loved son of Tui and the late Ted. Cherished and loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael (deceased), Matthew and Nicola (Christchurch), Catherine and Mark Rozendaal (Wellington), Rosemary and Neil Muller (Otorohanga), Gretchen and Richard Potter (Waitoa). Adored uncle to all his nieces and nephews and their families. A good mate to the wider Waitomo and Otorohanga Communities. Tom's funeral service will be held at the Waitomo Caves Rugby Club Rooms, on Thursday 8th August, at 11.00am, followed by interment at The Otorohanga Cemetery. The Shove family would appreciate donations to the Waitomo Junior Rugby, and these may be left at the service. All communication to Shove Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.

