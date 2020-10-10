SHAW, Cyril Graham:

NZ Army, Service No. H48008. Passed away on October 9, 2020, at Hampton Court Rest Home, Taradale. Aged 62 years. Dearly loved partner of Gay Sinclair. Loved son of Valma and the late Fred. Cherished father of Nathan, Hayley, Nicole, Vicky, and Richard. A treasured Poppa to all his grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Hampton Court for the compassionate care given to Cyril. A celebration of Cyril's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Shaw Family', C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.





