KREBS, Cyril:
Passed away peacefully at Woburn Enliven Home, Lower Hutt on Friday 17th July 2020. Kind and loving husband to Norma for 61 years. Loved father and father-in-law to Carolyn, and Kevin & Arlene. Loving Grandad to Gemma and Kane. A dear brother to Barry, Roy, Ann, and the late Fay, and their families. Special thanks to the staff at Bob Scott and Woburn Enliven Home for their wonderful care given to Cyril and support to the family. All communications to the Krebs Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067 Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Cyril will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive) Lower Hutt on Friday 24th July 2020 at 1.00pm. There after private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2020