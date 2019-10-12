HARLAND, Cyril Henry:

Warren, Patricia and family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all who supported them during Cyril's recent illness and at the time of his passing. A special thanks to all the staff at Kandahar Home for their wonderful care; and to Barry Sims for his comforting words. The lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, and the presence of those at the service, has been a great comfort to us and will always be remembered. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



