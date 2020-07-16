BOOCK, Cyril Bertram:
31.05.1927 – 15.07.2020
Aged 93 years. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Loved son of the late Ernest and Catherine Boock, devoted, loving and cherished husband of Juliette for 67 precious years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Carolyn and Stephen, and Judith; loved brother and brother-in-law of Leah and Ken. Messages for the Boock family may be left in Cyril's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. A funeral service for Cyril will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Friday 17 July 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2020