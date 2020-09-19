Cyril BLINCOE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cyril BLINCOE.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hut
View Map
Death Notice

BLINCOE, Cyril Ian:
Peacefully at Fergusson Home on 17 September 2020; aged 87 years. Loved husband of Suzanne; father of Angela (Sydney), Vivienne, John (London) and Katherine (Sydney); grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A service for Ian will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 22 September at 10.30am, and thereafter private cremation. All messages to "the Blincoe family", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.