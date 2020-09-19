BLINCOE, Cyril Ian:
Peacefully at Fergusson Home on 17 September 2020; aged 87 years. Loved husband of Suzanne; father of Angela (Sydney), Vivienne, John (London) and Katherine (Sydney); grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A service for Ian will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 22 September at 10.30am, and thereafter private cremation. All messages to "the Blincoe family", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2020