Cynthia WRIGHT

Guest Book
  • "Its been a pleasure to know Cynthia. Our thoughts are with..."
    - Brian and Jan Bregmen
  • "My deepest condolences to her family. Cynthia has gone to..."
    - Sandra Edwards
Death Notice

WRIGHT, Cynthia Mary
(nee Horrobin):
Passed away peacefully on
19 October 2019. Adored wife of John (dec), much loved mum and mum-in-law of Glenn & Donna and Gordon. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Helen & John, and aunty of Rachel and Rebecca. A service to celebrate Cynthia's life will be held in the Waikanae Baptist Church, 286 Te Moana Rd, Waikanae, at 1.00pm, on 29 October 2019. Messages to the Wright family can be sent to PO Box 300, Waikanae.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
