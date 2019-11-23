NEWMAN, Cynthia:
Died at Mary Potter Hospice on Monday 18 November, aged 72 years. Deeply loved by her husband Don; her children Sarah and Dave, and Sarah's partner Will; and adored by her grandchildren Elena and Alex. A special thank you to the staff at Mary Potter Hospice and the Medical Oncology team at Wellington Hospital for their compassionate care of Cynthia. Following Cynthia's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Newman family may be left on Cynthia's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2019