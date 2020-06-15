JAMISON,
Cynthia Robin (nee Cook):
Peacefully at home with family on 11 June 2020, in her 77th year. Loving and much loved wife of Don, mother and mother-in-law of Andrea and Blair, Alistair and Kary, Karen and Jason, Duncan and Odetta. Much loved Nan and Nanny to Josh, Rory, Erin, Sophie, Jack, Lana, Henare, Charlie, Toby and Beau. Much loved sister of Gavin, Helen, Dick and the late Cathie. A beloved aunty, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. Loving, caring and strong, Cynthia's full life touched many. She will be dearly missed by all. Messages to 67A York Street, Picton 7220 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Cynthia's family would like
to express their deep appreciation for the kindness and care Cynthia received from Marlborough Hospice and the Emergency Department at Wairau Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411 Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated. At Cynthia's request a private family cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2020