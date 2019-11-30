FRASER, Cynthia Margaret:
Of Halcombe. On 26 November 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Tom and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Alice, Eion and Maree, and Hamish and Kirsty. Adored Grandma of Benjamin; Georgia, Riley, and Samuel; Charlotte, Isla, and Hazel. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Douglas and Hilary, Bruce, Quentin and Dot Hooper-Smith. The family wish to acknowledge the staff of Middlemore and Palmerston North Hospital for their care and kindness.
"At peace".
Friends are invited to a service for Cynthia at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden Street, Feilding on Saturday, 7 December 2019 at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at Stanway Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019