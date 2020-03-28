BEAVIS,
Cynthia Marina (Cindy):
Very peacefully on 21 March 2020, aged 85, at Te Hopai Hospital, Wellington, with Tis. Excellent staff care and comfort. Dearest mother of Sally Newman, Felicity Wong and mother-in-law of Paul Ridley-Smith; adored nana of Emma and Charlie Baines and Grace Ridley-Smith; and sweet old nana of Lily and Francis Baines. Much loved aunt of Doug and Bob Northey and Ruth Vincent and families.
A leading radio broadcaster, heritage curator, and community activist who brought joy to so many lives. Private cremation with Rev. Cath Growcott.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2020