FLORENDO, Cy Marcus:
On November 8, 2020, joined his Creator; aged 17 years. Dearly loved son of Manuel and Cristina. A much loved Grandson, Cousin, Nephew and Mate. A Service to celebrate the life of Cy will be held in the Chapel at St Patrick's College, Fergusson Drive, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Please wear something white. Messages may be sent to "the Florendo family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 10, 2020