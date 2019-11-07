SEAMER,

Cushla Maree (nee Murphy):

Born 16.12.1950. Passed away peacefully on 6th November 2019, surrounded by family in her home in Acacia Bay, Taupo. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Catherine and Douglas McLeod, cherished Nanny of Callum and Isla McLeod, and step-Nanny to Kate, Felix, Alex and Oscar. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Patrick and Gaye Murphy, Mary-Anne and Fred Sowman, Margaret Murphy, and Clare Murphy and Rex Maxted. Loved wife of Richard Seamer and treasured member of the Seamer family. Beloved cousin of Joanne, Shayne and Kathryn, and Aunty to many adoring nieces and nephews. Respected colleague of the Taupo Primary School whanau. Friends, colleagues and family are invited to attend a service to celebrate Cushla's life at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Saturday 9th November at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Communications with Cushla's family, c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.

