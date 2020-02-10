HAYES, Cushla Diedre:

Suddenly on Saturday February 8, 2020 with her soulmate John at her side. Much loved wife of John for 54 years. Loved and respected Mum of Tracey and Gavin. Much loved Nana to Dylan, Georgette, Sol, Ryan, and Bryn. Loved sister of Judith, the late Sherrie, and the late David. Special friend to Syd and Carly. Will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to St John and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Cushla's Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Cushla's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.

