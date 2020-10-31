GREGORY,
Cushla Rosemary:
15.5.1951 - 24.10.2020
Peacefully with her daughters at her side at Glenwood Masonic Hospital, Masterton. Dearly loved wife of Ross. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Angela, Joanne and Mathew, and the late Julianne. Loved Grandmother of Tyler, Michael, Mackenzie; Aleisha, and Paris. Daughter of the late Fraser and Annie Smyth. Youngest sister of the late Allan and Gown. A special thank you to Focus Wairarapa and the staff of Glenwood Masonic Hospital for their five star care. Messages can be left on Cushla's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.com or posted c/- PO Box 2104, Kuipuni. A private family service has been held in Masterton.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020