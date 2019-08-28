WALLACE, Craig Osborne:
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by family and friends, on Monday 26 August 2019. Aged 62 years. A loved father, grandfather, brother, nephew and friend to many. Craig's 'Wake' will be held for family and friends at 501 Waikawa Beach Road, Manakau, on Friday 30 August from 6.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand, PO Box 12482, Wellington, would be appreciated.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2019