ROBINSON, Craig Alfred
John (Mr Robbie):
On August 29, 2019, Christchurch, peacefully surrounded by family, aged 58 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary, much loved father of George, Peggy, and Alfie, and their partners Taylor-Jane, and Ryan, and beloved companion Fat Cat. Loved and respected son-in-law of Ian and Margaret Bourne. Son of the late Russell Robinson and the late Ruth, and brother of David. Treasured friend, creative, coach and teacher. Heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care from the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Craig Robinson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Craig's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, September 9, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019