LINDSAY, Craig Dalton:
On March 7, 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 68 years. Dearly loved 3rd son of the late Betty and Les Lindsay. Loved brother and brother-in-law Alan (dec), Paul and Denise, twin sister Robin and Asa, Philip and Clare. Loved uncle of Evan, Vanessa, Nicola, Greer, Shaun, Aaron, Brent, Katie, Susie, Nicholas, Emma and Luke. Great friend of Henry Neale and family. Loved great-uncle of all his great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service for Craig will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, corner Main Street and Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10.30am, thereafter to the Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to the "Lindsay family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020