Craig ENNOR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig ENNOR.
Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay
4110
068359925
Death Notice

ENNOR, Craig Kenneth:
Our favourite Dad, husband, Pop, brother, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and general great guy, reeled his line in on 3 July 2020 peacefully without a decent final catch. (He'd tell you it was his best catch yet - and huge). Dad will be very much missed by so many, too many to mention.
Grieve not that he is not, rejoice that he ever was.
At Craig's request please wear bright clothes and a smile. In memory of Craig, a donation to HB Search and Rescue or Cranford Hospice may be left at the service and would be gratefully received. A celebration of Craig's life will be held in St Columba's Presbyterian Church, 176 Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Tuesday, 7 July, at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to The Ennor Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.