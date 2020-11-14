van SELM,
Cornelia (Corrie):
Peacefully at her home with family on 7 November 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jacob. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Lieda & Arnold, Jake, Danny (dec) & Linda, Joanne and Grace. Much loved Oma of 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and cherished sister of 10 siblings. A service for Corrie will be held at The Reformed Church of Hamilton, Aberdeen Drive, Dinsdale, on Saturday, 5 December 2020, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred for The Starship Foundation, and these may be left at the service. All communications to the van Selm family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2020