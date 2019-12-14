LAMONT, Corinne Anne
(formerly Picken, nee Lamb):
Of Waikanae. On Friday, 29th November 2019, passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Cliff, Tracy, Kerry & Leslie, and Raewyn & Paul. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Lord, now lettest Thou Thy servant depart in peace, according to Thy word"
– Luke 2:29
In accordance with Corinne's wishes, a private family funeral was held at her home on Tuesday, 3rd December, followed by burial at Waikanae Cemetery. Messages may be sent c/- Raewyn Picken, 5 Grande View Terrace, Ohau, RD20, Levin 5570.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 14, 2019