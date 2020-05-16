RICHARDS,
Coral Kathleen (nee Mould):
On Thursday 14 May 2020, we said our last goodbye to Coral, the beloved wife of Bryan, treasured Mum to Matthew, Priscilla, Paul, and John; loved friend of Diane, Alex, Chris, and Mair; and Gran and Great-Gran to a host of wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family celebration of a beautiful life, well-lived will be held on Monday 18 May 2020, at 10.30am. To remember Coral, we ask that you rejoice in your families, smile at a neighbour, and give thanks for the beauty of the world we live in. Oh, and play a recording of 'You Are My Sunshine' – Coral's favourite song. You are welcome to view her farewell via her tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/coral. In preference to flowers please consider a donation to Taranaki Alzheimer's Association (15-3955-0003806-00).
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020