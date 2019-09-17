Coral CARPINTER

Death Notice

CARPINTER, Coral Evelyn
(nee Truesdale):
104+ years
16.03.1915 - 15.09.2019
Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond Bramwell Carpinter, devoted mother of Raymond Junior (deceased Australia), Dawn Green, & Norman Carpinter. Proud Grandmother of Robyn and Martin Green. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Madison Ultimate Care in Levin for their dedication, attention to her wants and needs and her wellbeing. In accordance with Coral's final wishes she was cremated with a private ceremony and her ashes are being scattered with her late husband. All messages to the Carpinter Family, 64A Parker Avenue, Levin 5510.

Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
