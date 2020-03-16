Constantinos GIOVANIDIS

Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cathedral of the Annunciation
3 Hania Street
Wellington
Death Notice

GIOVANIDIS,
Constantinos (Costello):
Passed away peacefully on 14 March 2020, after a short illness. He was smiling up to his last breath. May he rest in peace now, together with his beloved wife, son and daughter. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cathedral of the Annunciation would be appreciated. Constantinos' funeral will be held at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, 3 Hania Street, Wellington, on Tuesday 17 March, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Karori Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2020
