GIOVANIDIS,
Constantinos (Costello):
Passed away peacefully on 14 March 2020, after a short illness. He was smiling up to his last breath. May he rest in peace now, together with his beloved wife, son and daughter. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cathedral of the Annunciation would be appreciated. Constantinos' funeral will be held at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, 3 Hania Street, Wellington, on Tuesday 17 March, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Karori Cemetery.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2020