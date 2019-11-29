ROWE,
Constance Mary (Connie):
On November 27, 2019, peacefully at Ultimate Care Lansdowne Court, Masterton, aged 92 years Much loved wife of the late Alan. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Sally McQuade, Steve and Linda, Marty and Ke, Tim and Katrina. Dearly loved Grandma of Nathan and Matt; Leigh, Melody, Stephanie and Joseph; Emma and Qi; Victoria and Alan. Much loved great-grandma of her 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the order of St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Rowe family may be posted C/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. A service to celebrate Connie's life will be held in the Church of the Epiphany, High Street, Masterton, on Thursday, December 5 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 29, 2019