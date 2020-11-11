Constance BEAVEN

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Death Notice

BEAVEN, Constance Agnes
(Con) (nee Brownlie):
Passed away peacefully at Summerset in Wanganui on Saturday 7th November 2020, aged 106 years & 7 months. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian & Jenni, Ray & Lynne, Janet & Tanna and Graham & Catherine. Loved Grandma of her 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. The family are grateful to all the staff at Summerset for the care they gave Con during her later years. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Con's life in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Saturday, 21st November 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020
