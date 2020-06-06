BARNETT, Constance Alice
Mary (nee White):
Born London 1923, passed away 3 June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme Barnett, and beloved mother and mother-in-law of, Julie and Gordon, Richard and Pauline, and Matthew. Cherished Grandmother of Alanna, Jamie, Sam, Jonathon and James, and Great-Grandmother of Sarah, Nala, Zoe, Aluna and Emilie.
You will always be in our hearts - We will miss you.
Special thanks to the staff at Eversleigh Hospital. A funeral for Constance will be held at 3.00pm on Monday 8 June, at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland.
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020