APPLEGARTH, Connie:
On October 13, 2019, peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Home, Lower Hutt, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Barbara, Diana and Dave, Debbie and Adrian. Loved nana of Grant, Lisa and Stephen, Georgina and James, Harry, Jonathan and Nicky. Loved great-nana of Jordan, Zac, Isabella. Special thanks to all of the staff at Bob Scott for their loving care shown to Connie and family. A funeral service for Connie will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Applegarth family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 19, 2019