BROWN, Colonel James:
CVO RNZAC 30275, peacefully at Huntleigh Hospital on 14 July. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat. Loved father and father-in-law of Jackie Ewers; Jo and John Wills. Much loved by his grandchildren and their partners; AJ and Rochelle; Cameron and Caitlin; Augusta and Brett; Evie and Remy; and by his great-grandchildren; Giselle, Edie, Kip and Clementine. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be welcome and may be made through www.cancernz.org.nz Messages to the family may be posted in Jim's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. A service to commemorate Jim's life will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 176 Karori Road, Karori at 10.30am on Monday 20 July, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 16 to July 18, 2020