Beloved partner of Brenda, wonderful father to Emma, Lucy and Charles. Loving grandfather of Olivia, Emily, Maisie and Henry, and father-in-law to Andrew and Katy. After a life of successful business, travelling the world, wining and dining, making fantastic friends and enjoying his family and himself immensely, Collin died very suddenly at home on Tuesday 17 September 2019, aged 80. A service at St Paul's Cathedral will be held on Tuesday 24 September at 2.00pm, directly followed by the "last Post" party at the Wellington Club. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sculpture Trust are suggested.
