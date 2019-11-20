LEWIS, Colleen:
On 19 November 2019, peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village, Johnsonville. Beloved wife of the late Trevor. Loved Mum to Karen, Guy and Natalie. Grandma to Sean, Alicia, Sari, Lan Sheridan, Connor and Smudgie and Great-grandma to Phoenix. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance in memory of Colleen would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for Colleen will be held in Lychgate Funeral Home Chapel, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, on Saturday 23 November, at 11.00am. Followed by family burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019