Died peacefully on 6 November 2020 surrounded by family, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved wife for 50 years of Bernie (dec), mother and mother-in-law of John and Gaye, Paul and Carmel, Simon and Maureen, Mark and Airini, Tim, Nick and Karen, Matthew and Helen. Daughter of the late Mary (Nan) and Tom (Pop) O'Shaughnessy. Colleen was much loved by her 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Thanks to all the caregivers at Village At The Park. The care you provided for our mum for over five years was outstanding and greatly appreciated by us all. A Requiem Mass for Colleen and a celebration of her life will be held at the Home of Compassion Chapel, 2 Rhine Street, Island Bay, Wellington on Wednesday 11 November, commencing at 11.00am. The family will farewell Colleen when she is buried alongside Bernie at Makara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimers Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. All communications can be made to the Kyne family via [email protected]
Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco.
