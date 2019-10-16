KELLY, Colleen Margaret
(nee Younger):
Passed away peacefully on
14 October 2019 surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Dave (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Martin & Cecily, Andrea & David, Jude & Eugene. Loved Nana of Nicole, Bridie, James, Fergus, Molly-Rose, Eilish, and Ronan. Loved sister of Graeme, Peter, Bob and Richard (dec). Grateful thanks to the caregivers at Malvina Major and the staff at Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to the Laura Fergusson Trust Christchurch would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in Colleen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 15421, Miramar, Wellington. A service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at Ss Peter & Paul Church, Dr Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, at 9.30am on Saturday 19 October 2019, followed by interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019