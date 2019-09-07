JULIUS, Colleen A.

(nee Edmonds):

(Colleen Edmonds School of Dance.) Of Waikanae (formerly of Tawa). Born March 1931, died 4 September 2019, peacefully in the presence of her family. Dearly loved wife for 64 years to the late Selwyn (died July 2019). Treasured mother of Debbie, Jennie, and David; mother-in-law of Alan and Aki; proud Nana to Lauren, Alana and Mai; and Great-nana to Lachlan, Riley and Liam. Cherished daughter of the late Mick & Ada Edmonds; and special cousin to Marie and Richard Patching. An invitation is extended to join the family at a gathering to celebrate her life at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, at 10.30am, on Wednesday,

11 September. Donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



