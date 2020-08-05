HILL, Colleen Edna Elsie
(Purdom):
Of Porirua. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 3 August 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved partner to John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Debbie and Graham, Wendy and Dave, Gary and Maria, Wayne and Joanne. Loved nana to Arwyn, and Myra; Ned, and Jack; Keegan, Tyler, and Maddison. A loved sister to Fay. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Churtonleigh Home for their loving care of Colleen. A funeral service for Colleen will be held at the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Friday, 7 August commencing at 11:00am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 5, 2020