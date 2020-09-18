HARTLEY,
Colleen Margaret:
Dearly loved wife of the late Vincent Paul Hartley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Monica and Peter Shuttleworth (England), Martin and Julie Hartley (Ohakune), Guy and Caroline Hartley (Kaharoa), Vivienne and Kim Matthews (Kaikoura), Hugh and Deborah Hartley (Queensland), Megan Hartley and Manu Menard (Carterton). Cherished Grandma and Great-Grandma of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Requiem Mass for Colleen will be held at 11.00am on Monday 21 September at St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon St, Rotorua.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 18, 2020