Colleen FOLLETT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen FOLLETT.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Knox Presbyterian Church
574 High Street
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

FOLLETT, Colleen Joyce
(formerly Nancarrow):
Passed away peacefully on 2nd February 2020. Loved wife of Graham Follett. Cherished mother of Leigh and Graham Tennent, and the late Trevor Nancarrow. Adored Nana of Grace, Sophie, Joel and Ella. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Bob Scott and Shona McFarlane Retirement Villages for their wonderful care of Colleen. A celebration of Colleen's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 574 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 10th February at 2.00pm. All messages to "the Follett family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.