FOLLETT, Colleen Joyce
(formerly Nancarrow):
Passed away peacefully on 2nd February 2020. Loved wife of Graham Follett. Cherished mother of Leigh and Graham Tennent, and the late Trevor Nancarrow. Adored Nana of Grace, Sophie, Joel and Ella. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Bob Scott and Shona McFarlane Retirement Villages for their wonderful care of Colleen. A celebration of Colleen's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 574 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 10th February at 2.00pm. All messages to "the Follett family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020