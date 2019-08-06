DEBBAGE, Colleen:
Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village on Saturday 3 August 2019, aged 89 years. Loved wife and friend of the late Harold. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Deb, Christine (dec) and Allen Henderson. Loved Gran of Jonathan and Michael; Sally, Paula and Gareth. Loved Great-Gran of Skyla and Zack. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Malvina Major for their care of Colleen for the past 6 years. A funeral service for Colleen will be held at The Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Thursday 8 August commencing at 2.00pm. Messages may be sent to "The family of Colleen Debbage" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 6, 2019