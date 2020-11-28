CACCIA-BIRCH,
Colleen Jon:
Died peacefully on Thursday 26 November 2020 at Whitby Care Home, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with Alzheimers, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill.
"…there is no one like you, I will always love you..."
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mia and Steve, Tom and Sally, Will and Louise, David and Alana. Treasured and proud Nonna and Grandma of Steph, Brad, Scott, Nick, Jeremy, Henry, Reana, Tenayah, Daniella, Aaliyah, Josiah, Ashley and Great-Grandma of Ryker, Maddox, and Emmett. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Kate and Robert, the late Maureen and Brian. Donations in lieu of flowers to either The Cancer Society (Wellington Branch) or Alzheimers Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held in the Church Of St Michael and All Angels, 196 Newlands Road, Newlands, on Wednesday 2 December, commencing at 1.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation. All messages may be sent to "The Family of Colleen Caccia-Birch", c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2020